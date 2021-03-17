Zacks: Analysts Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post -$0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.89). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 219.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million.

Several research firms have commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. 5,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,274. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

