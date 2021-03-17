Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sunworks’ earnings. Sunworks reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunworks will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunworks.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

SUNW opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $322.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.21. Sunworks has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $29.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunworks (SUNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.