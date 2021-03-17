Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWST. Bank of America began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,995,000 after purchasing an additional 661,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,537,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,771 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,963,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after acquiring an additional 362,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

