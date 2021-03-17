Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Several analysts have commented on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

ABEO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $220.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $430,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 817,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,506 in the last three months. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

