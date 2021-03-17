Zacks: Brokerages Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.29). Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,017 shares of company stock worth $2,469,008 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 82.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 258,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 108,786 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.