Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.70). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $11.41 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 95,414 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

