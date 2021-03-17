Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at $926,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Insiders sold 143,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $104,795,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 270,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,320.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 195,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

