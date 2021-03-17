Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. Bunzl has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $35.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.