Zacks Investment Research Downgrades General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Hold

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

GFN stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $361.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 714 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $72,185.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,381 shares of company stock valued at $240,010 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in General Finance by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Finance by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Finance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

