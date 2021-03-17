Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Hold

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HIMX. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

HIMX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. 2,412,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 148.79 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.