Zacks Investment Research Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $228.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaher is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), the policy of rewarding shareholders and investment in product innovation in the quarters ahead. Also, its inorganic activities, including acquisitions and divestments, are boons. For 2021, the company anticipates core revenue growth in low-double digits, whereas it reported a 9.5% increase in 2020. The pandemic-led tailwinds are expected to boost core sales by 5% in 2021. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have been revised upward for 2021. However, a rise in costs and expenses might be concerning for the company. Also, high debts raise financial obligations and international businesses have associated risks. In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHR. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.47.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $215.90 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.68. The company has a market cap of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

