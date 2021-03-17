Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to “Buy”

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

MEC stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $343.61 million, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

