Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €110.00 ($129.41) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.06 ($110.66).

ZAL opened at €90.68 ($106.68) on Wednesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.65.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

