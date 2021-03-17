Zealium (NZL) Achieves Market Cap of $17,858.68

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 31.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One Zealium token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market cap of $17,858.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00018394 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,022,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,022,622 tokens. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

