Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Cut by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after buying an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock opened at $473.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $163.44 and a one year high of $516.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,205 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.