Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $158.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.80.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ Z traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.90. 207,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.17 and its 200-day moving average is $123.26. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $72,571.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,851.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,776 shares of company stock worth $35,335,565. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,139.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after acquiring an additional 839,776 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

