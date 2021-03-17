Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) traded up 6.1% on Monday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $2.50. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zosano Pharma traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. 8,007,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 13,657,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZSAN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZSAN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Zosano Pharma by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 529,997 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $91.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

