ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 36% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $968,046.01 and $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

