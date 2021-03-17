Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CEO Frank D. Gibeau Sells 20,550 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 20,550 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $208,171.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,018,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,653,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 56.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

