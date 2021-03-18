-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Aphria reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on APHA shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aphria by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 11.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aphria by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APHA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,115,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,388,477. Aphria has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

