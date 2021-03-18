$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Grid Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. 542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,014. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

In other news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.