-$0.04 EPS Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.50 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.