-$0.04 EPS Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.50 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

