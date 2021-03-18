$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of BDSI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $90,214. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

