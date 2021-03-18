$0.08 EPS Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Cloudera reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLDR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

NYSE CLDR opened at $12.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 84,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,196,993.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 786,388 shares of company stock worth $12,502,892. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.