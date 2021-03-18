$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Extreme Networks posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

EXTR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,892 shares of company stock worth $1,375,145. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.