$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Extreme Networks posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

EXTR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,892 shares of company stock worth $1,375,145. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.