-$0.13 EPS Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.25). Twin Disc posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.