-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.11). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 261,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,926,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

