$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. BOX reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,302. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.34.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,300. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in BOX by 51.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 205,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 24.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,152,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 225,366 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

