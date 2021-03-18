-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.28). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.89. 1,701,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $27,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shaun Holt sold 171,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $9,263,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 673,126 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,672 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

