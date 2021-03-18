-$0.25 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENLV. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 103,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,803. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $203.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

