$0.28 EPS Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.31. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of CHMI opened at $10.21 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 164.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

