-$0.29 EPS Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGLE opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

