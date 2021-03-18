$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021

Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

PAHC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.21. 98,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,615,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,698,000 after acquiring an additional 173,495 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 156,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.