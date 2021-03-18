$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

PAHC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.21. 98,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,615,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,698,000 after acquiring an additional 173,495 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 156,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

