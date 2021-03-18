$0.34 EPS Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,417 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 276,105 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after buying an additional 705,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

RYAM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.61. 2,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,569. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.25 million, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $11.30.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

