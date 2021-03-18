-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45).

KURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 547,852 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,050,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,351,000 after acquiring an additional 390,086 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $25.97. 19,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

