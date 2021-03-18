$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.