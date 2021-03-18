$0.70 EPS Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Ichor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $9,061,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 557.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

ICHR stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

