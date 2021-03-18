$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.56. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,247. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Insiders have sold a total of 143,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after acquiring an additional 144,002 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,795,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

