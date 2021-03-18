$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. AT&T posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,102,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 980,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,204,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,030,848. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

