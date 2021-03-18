$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.99. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 174.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWC. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of HWC opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $45.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $42,985,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

