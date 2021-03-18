$1.24 EPS Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.29. Illumina posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.85.

ILMN stock traded down $10.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $409.19. 950,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,760. Illumina has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $1,461,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,550,476.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,871 shares of company stock worth $5,636,788 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

