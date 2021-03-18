$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Wedbush raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 817,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after purchasing an additional 77,656 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,969,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,700,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,374. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

