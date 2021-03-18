$103.01 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report $103.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $103.03 million. Rambus posted sales of $111.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $438.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $439.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $480.83 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $482.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $703,318.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock worth $1,151,023 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,972. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

