10,335 Shares in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GHL shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 36,767 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $552,240.34. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Ferro bought 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $348.29 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

