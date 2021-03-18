$108.38 Million in Sales Expected for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce $108.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Farmer Bros. posted sales of $129.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year sales of $424.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $426.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $525.83 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $535.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 40.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

FARM traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 731,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,317. The firm has a market cap of $178.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.44.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

