$109.64 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post sales of $109.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.00 million and the lowest is $109.00 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $157.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $477.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $528.35 million, with estimates ranging from $515.20 million to $548.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWIR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.