117,981 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 117,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded down $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $116.25. 188,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,974,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $602.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

