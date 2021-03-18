$123.01 Million in Sales Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to post sales of $123.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.82 million. NN reported sales of $199.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year sales of $475.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.17 million to $492.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $498.27 million, with estimates ranging from $476.08 million to $515.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $119.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NN by 464.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $344.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NN has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

