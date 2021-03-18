$13.43 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce $13.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.64 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $8.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $46.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.46 million to $46.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $69.29 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $78.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $93,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,761 shares in the company, valued at $588,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,907 shares of company stock worth $16,636,345. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 103,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.