13,172 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

HWM stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

